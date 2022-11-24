Peskov said he did not know about the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the UAE on a possible exchange of prisoners
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he knew nothing about the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine over the supply of ammonia and a possible exchange of prisoners. His answer leads TASS.
Before Reuters citing sources, it was reported that representatives of Russia and Ukraine met in Abu Dhabi to discuss a possible exchange of prisoners in conjunction with the resumption of supplies of Russian ammonia.
