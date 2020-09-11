Russia doesn’t prefer it after they attempt to dictate from exterior easy methods to examine the scenario with Alexei Navalny. That is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to calls for from overseas. TASS Friday, September eleventh.

“We do not prefer it when different international locations dictate to us what authorized procedures, at what level and on what foundation to start out,” Peskov mentioned.

On the identical time, he didn’t rule out that Russian regulation enforcement businesses would ship extra inquiries to Germany on the scenario with the alleged poisoning of Navalny.

Earlier on Friday, it turned recognized that Russian investigators have been making ready a request for authorized help to the competent authorities of Germany. The request will embrace a request for the presence of Russian investigators and an skilled when German colleagues are conducting investigative actions with Navalny, docs and specialists.

Alexei Navalny turned in poor health on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the aircraft urgently landed in Omsk. For 2 days he was handled in a neighborhood hospital, and on August 22 he was taken to a clinic in Berlin. After a sequence of exams, German docs introduced the poisoning of a Russian with a substance from the Novichok group.