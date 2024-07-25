Peskov: Russia does not see specifics for peace talks with Ukraine

Russia does not see any specifics for peace talks with Ukraine. This was stated by “Izvestia” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“There is no concrete substance for the negotiations yet. There are unclear signals, but we do not know how realistic they are. There is a ban on the Kyiv regime to conduct any negotiations with us. There are no concrete details yet,” the Russian president’s press secretary said, answering the question of whether Moscow had received concrete signals from any political forces in Kyiv about its readiness to compromise.

Earlier, Russia asked the UN Security Council members to find out the reason for Kyiv’s “epiphany” and its desire to hold peace talks with Moscow, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had previously stated. On July 23, Zelensky also announced that the conflict with Russia must be ended as quickly as possible.