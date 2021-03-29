Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans do not yet include a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, said on Monday, March 29, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“There are no plans to talk with Zelensky yet. But, on the other hand, if necessary, it can be organized very quickly, ”the Kremlin spokesman said.

On March 11, Peskov reported that Kiev had not received an initiative to hold a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

On March 9, Zelenskiy announced his readiness to meet with each of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) if the quadripartite talks are postponed.

On January 12, Berlin hosted negotiations between political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries on a Ukrainian settlement. Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia, noted that the meeting was useful, but no final decisions have been made yet.

In December last year, Peskov pointed out that the timing of the new summit of leaders in the “Normandy format” can be discussed only after Kiev has implemented the agreements of the previous meeting.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.