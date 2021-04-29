The Kremlin will not tolerate “what is being done in the Czech Republic”, Bulgaria and other countries. Russia is showing a clear position on this issue in the international arena. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News…

“We will not tolerate this, and we do not tolerate it anymore. We demonstrate this clearly, ”he said.

Peskov stressed that Moscow wants to be on good terms with the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and the Baltic countries, but “for some reason they stubbornly refuse to hear this message either in Washington, Brussels or European capitals.”

At the same time, Russia will not put up with the unfriendly attitude of foreign states, said the presidential press secretary. In this regard, Peskov specified, Moscow has already introduced retaliatory measures.

Relations between Russia and the EU member states, in particular the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and the Baltic states, have deteriorated amid accusations by Russian intelligence agencies of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. Russia and the Czech Republic exchanged the expulsion of diplomats and decided to equalize the number of embassy employees. According to the original version of Prague, the day before the explosion, the Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were in the warehouse, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.

Despite the fact that on April 29 the Czech Republic announced other versions of the explosion in Vrbetica, it refused to voice them. Earlier, the President of the Republic Milos Zeman indicated that in the reports of the Security Service and Information there is no evidence of the presence of Russian agents at the scene of the emergency. He promised to declassify the results of the investigation, and also did not rule out that the scandal that broke out could be the result of the game of the special services. He urged not to draw conclusions about the causes of the incident until the end of the investigation.