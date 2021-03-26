Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin refuses to respond to the appeal of the wife of Alexei Navalny (the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). It is reported by Interfax…

“We will not react to this appeal. It is reflected in the media. Of course, it is contained in all materials related to media reviews, ”he explained.

Peskov added that at present, when Navalny is a convict and prisoner of the colony, the addressee for such appeals is the Federal Penitentiary Service.

In a statement published on social networks in question, Yulia Navalnaya stated that her husband may need serious treatment. She clarified that his health deteriorated a month ago, but he himself preferred not to talk about it publicly.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days – he must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.