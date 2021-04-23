Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss the topic of bilateral relations at a possible meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky; the Kremlin refuses to touch on the topic of Crimea. This was told by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, writes TASS…

“The President himself said that it is possible to talk about bilateral relations, such a topic as Crimea does not exist,” Peskov explained and added that “there is nothing to discuss here.”