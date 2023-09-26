Peskov did not comment on the beating of the Koran arsonist by Kadyrov’s son

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the story of the beating of prisoner Nikita Zhuravel, accused of burning the Koran, by the son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, writes TASS.

Journalists asked the press secretary of the Russian president to assess the situation that occurred in Grozny. In response, Peskov said: “I don’t want to.”

Before this, Kadyrov said that Zhuravel, who burned the Koran, wanted to convert to Islam.

The head of Chechnya emphasized that the young man wanted to talk to him personally in the pre-trial detention center.

On September 25, Ramzan Kadyrov released a video showing the beating of Zhuravel. The video shows how Adam Kadyrov inflicts several blows on the man sitting on the chair, including kicking him in the head.

Later, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Eva Merkacheva, in an interview with Lenta.ru, stated that the video of the beating by Kadyrov’s son is evidence of a crime.

The human rights activist emphasized that Russia is a rule of law state in which everyone is equal before the law.