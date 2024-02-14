Peskov: The Kremlin does not comment on the attack on a Russian ship in the Black Sea

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on a possible attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on a Russian ship in the Black Sea. The press secretary of the Russian president forwarded this question to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Peskov, any comments about a special military operation are the prerogative of the defense department. Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reported that the Russian large landing ship (LHD) Caesar Kunikov was allegedly attacked by surface drones. The Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the information that has appeared.

I suggest you rely on the statements of our military colleagues. I can't say anything about this Dmitry PeskovKremlin representative

What is known about the newest Russian ship?

“Caesar Kunikov” is a large landing ship of Project 775, serving as part of the Black Sea Fleet. In addition to landing troops, it can be used to deliver cargo for various purposes, lay minefields and conduct humanitarian operations. In addition, the landing ship is used for military transport, supplying ships and fleet units at dispersed deployment points. The Russian vessel can accommodate up to 87 crew members on board.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

The Russian BDK was named after Hero of the Soviet Union Caesar Kunikov. He received the title of Hero for the capture of the Malaya Zemlya bridgehead in Novorossiysk in 1943, the battle for which lasted 225 days. The oath that Kunikov’s detachment gave to Joseph Stalin before the landing was widely spread. “We will give our will, our strength and our blood, drop by drop, for the life and happiness of our people, for you, beloved Motherland,” read the lines of the oath.

Russia used the ship in Georgia and Syria

“Caesar Kunikov” was involved in the military conflict in Georgia in 2008. On August 10, the ship was the flagship of a group of Russian ships that took part in a naval battle with the Georgian Navy. In addition, he was involved in Operation KFOR (Kosovo Force) in Kosovo in 1999.

Russia also used Caesar Kunikov to supply weapons to Syria. In 2015, the BDK participated in an operation to deliver ammunition to the Syrian government army, which was fighting fierce battles with Islamic groups, including the Islamic State (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). The operation was known informally as Operation Syrian Express. Reports of the use of Caesar Kunikov in Syria also appeared in 2020.

The commander of “Caesar Kunikov” lost his life at the beginning of the Northern Military District

War correspondent Alexander Kots in Telegram noted that if the information about the damage to the Russian ship is reliable, then it turns out that it was attacked on a symbolic day for the ship.

The large landing ship “Caesar Kunikov” was attacked today in the Black Sea on the day of the death of the legendary commander. Forgive us, Tsezar Lvovich… Alexander KotsRussian military correspondent

On April 18, 2022, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced that the commander of the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, Alexander Chirva, lost his life during a special operation in Ukraine. According to Razvozhaev, the captain of the third rank was seriously wounded during a battle with the Ukrainian military.