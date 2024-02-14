Peskov forwarded to the Ministry of Defense a question about a possible attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a ship in the Black Sea

The Kremlin refuses to comment on a possible attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a Russian ship in the Black Sea, since this issue falls within the competence of the Ministry of Defense. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by RIA News.

According to Peskov, any comments about a special military operation are the prerogative of the defense department.