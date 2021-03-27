Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov reacted to the results of Russian figure skaters at the 2021 World Cup in Stockholm. The words of the official representative of the Kremlin on Saturday, March 27, are quoted by the Championship.com edition.

Peskov called the Russian figure skaters who won the world championship good fellows. He noted that each of the skaters is unique, and they are all “the best in the world.”

Earlier, the bronze medalist of the World Figure Skating Championships, which takes place in Sweden, Alexandra Trusova announced her dissatisfaction with her performance.

Russian figure skaters took the entire podium at the World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal with a total of 233.17 points. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is in second place with 220.46 points. The third place was taken by Alexandra Trusova with 217.20 points.