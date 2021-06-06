The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov reacted to the contour of the Crimea map and the nationalist slogan applied to the Ukrainian football uniform. His words lead TASS…

Peskov said the Kremlin proceeds from the position that all aspects of the European Football Championship are regulated by UEFA. So the press secretary answered the question of journalists whether Russia will impose any restrictions on Ukraine in connection with the current situation.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko presented the uniform of the country’s national team to participate in the European Championship 2020. The uniform in the color of the national flag of Ukraine depicts a map of the country, which also includes the Crimean peninsula.