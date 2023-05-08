Peskov: the words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Budanov confirm the correctness of the start of the special operation

Russia condemns the words of the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, about the murder of Russians and is monitoring the reaction of the West to this statement. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, he is quoted by Telegram– channel of journalists of the Kremlin pool RIA Novosti Kremlinpool.

“We strongly condemn such statements. We have special services that will do everything they must against the backdrop of such statements. No one should have any doubts about this, ”said a Kremlin spokesman, calling Budanov’s statement monstrous. Adding that Moscow will “closely monitor the reaction of Western capitals, especially Washington,” Peskov stressed that it is difficult for him to imagine that “such terrorist statements from Kyiv can remain without condemnation.”

As clarifies TASSthe press secretary of the head of state also noted that Budanov’s words confirm the correctness of the decision to launch a special military operation (SVO) taken by the Russian leader.

Earlier, Budanov commented on allegations of involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the murder of journalist Daria Dugina. He stated that Kyiv “killed and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until the complete victory of Ukraine.”