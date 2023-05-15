Peskov: WP publication about Prigozhin’s alleged intention to surrender positions to the RF Armed Forces looks like a duck

The publication of the American newspaper The Washington Post (WP) about the alleged intention of the head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin to surrender the positions of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) in Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine – Bakhmut) to Ukrainian troops is similar to duck. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, his words are quoted by TASS.

“Looks like another duck. Unfortunately, even respected publications in recent years quite often do not disdain this, ”Peskov said, refusing to comment on the newspaper’s material.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that NATO military equipment, transferred to Ukraine in the last deliveries, was noticed in the Artemivsk and Avdeevsk directions. According to him, Russian units also found American armored personnel carriers.