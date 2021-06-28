The government should give a response to the initiative of employers and trade unions on compulsory vaccination of all adult Russians, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. His reaction leads TASS on Monday, June 28th.

De facto and de jure there is no compulsory vaccination in the country, the presidential press secretary recalled. “Regions are introducing conditions for work in some areas, but this is not mandatory vaccination for all citizens,” he explained.

On June 25, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) asked the government to introduce compulsory vaccination for all adult Russians, except for those with sufficient antibodies or contraindications to vaccination. The authors of the initiative note that this measure will stop the spread of infection and protect enterprises from closing.

Former chief sanitary doctor of Russia and State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko positively assessed the proposal. In his opinion, the fact that it is entrepreneurs who offer vaccination of the adult population speaks of a qualitative change in society.

Meanwhile, on June 16, Peskov said that there can be no talk of any mandatory vaccination against coronavirus in Russia, the procedure is voluntary.