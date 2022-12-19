Peskov said that the attempts of the European Union to set a gas price ceiling are unacceptable

The decision of the countries of the European Union (EU) to set a gas price ceiling is unacceptable, Russia’s reaction will follow. This was stated by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Interfax.

“This is a violation of the market pricing process, an attack on the market process, any reference to the ceiling cannot be accepted,” he responded. Peskov indicated that it would take time to “thoroughly weigh the pros and cons” in formulating responses. At the same time, he assured that the answer would follow, as in the case of the introduction of a ceiling on oil prices.

Earlier on December 19, the EU agreed on a gas price ceiling. The mechanism will be introduced from 15 February. It will be activated if the price of gas futures on the TTF index for delivery next month holds above the level of 180 euros per megawatt-hour for three days.

At the same time, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that not all EU countries supported the introduction of restrictions – in addition to Hungary itself, we are talking about eight more states. Nevertheless, there was enough support for a positive decision.