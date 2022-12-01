Kremlin spokesman Peskov did not confirm reports of reshuffles in the Russian government

Reports about supposedly preparing reshuffles in the Cabinet should be treated with irony. This is how the official representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov reacted to such rumors, his words are quoted TASS.

According to Peskov, such messages should not be taken seriously.

“This is written every day. Treat this with a bit of irony, ”said the Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels, citing their own sources, reported that reshuffles would allegedly take place not only in the government, but also in a number of state corporations. Details about the allegedly planned personnel appointments were not given.

At the same time, on December 1, it became known that the government agreed on the candidacy of the new head of the Russian Post: Mikhail Volkov, the current head of the National Lottery, will become the general director instead of Maxim Akimov.