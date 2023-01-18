Press Secretary Peskov said that Ukraine legally excludes negotiations with Russia

Ukraine excludes for itself the possibility of negotiations with Russia, judging by Ukrainian legislation. This was stated by the press secretary of President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov in an interview with RIA News.

Thus, the Kremlin reacted to the statement by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Sergey Nikiforov, that Kyiv does not refuse dialogue with Moscow and is ready to seriously consider resuming negotiations while observing the universal principles of international law.

“But, judging by the law, Ukraine, from a legal point of view, excludes the possibility of negotiations,” Putin’s spokesman replied to his Ukrainian counterpart.

In turn, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that Kyiv would be ready for negotiations only if the United States makes the appropriate decision. He called Kyiv’s current position absurd, explaining that there is a legal ban on negotiations in Ukraine. Azarov drew attention to the fact that Zelensky is in favor of holding negotiations on the basis of the UN, putting forward “some absolutely unrealistic 10 points.”