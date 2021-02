Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called US President Joseph Biden’s keynote speech aggressive and unconstructive rhetoric. He is quoted by RIA News Friday 5 February.

“The notes of ultimatum are unacceptable to us, and we will not heed these kinds of mentoring statements,” he said, commenting on Biden’s words that “Russia will pay for everything.”

At the same time, Peskov noted that he believes that Russia and the United States have a base for interaction, despite many differences.