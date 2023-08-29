Peskov said the Kremlin had no information about Prigozhin’s funeral and that Putin’s presence was “unexpected”.

Peskov had said earlier about the possibility of Putin attending the funeral: “We do not yet know how long the investigation procedures will take, the president has a busy schedule in general.”

And he added, “At the moment the Russian president has a very busy work schedule.”

Peskov said that there are no official dates yet for the funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Confirmation of Prigogine’s murder

Two days ago, it was announced in Moscow that genetic tests had confirmed the death of the leader of the private Russian “Wagner” group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Confirmation came through the Russian investigative committee charged with looking into the crash of the plane on board.

The committee said in a statement that “genetic examinations proved that the identities of the ten dead whose bodies were recovered from the wreck site match the list of passengers and crew members.”

crash

With Prigozhin on the flight were 6 of his companions, including his assistant Dmitry Utkin, and the 3-person crew, the pilot, his assistant, and a hostess.

The plane was heading from Moscow to Saint Petersburg when it crashed in the sky over the Tver region.

On another issue, the Russian presidential spokesman said that Putin never discussed the issue of Western sanctions against Russia with German Chancellor Olaf Schultz or French President Emmanuel Macron.

He also said that Kiev is doing everything possible and impossible to drag the West into conflict with Moscow as much as possible.