Russian media reported that Putin and the Saudi crown prince indicated that the agreements on oil production cuts make it possible to ensure the stability of the global market.
The Russian Interfax news agency reported that Putin and the Saudi crown prince praised the high level of coordination in OPEC +, noting that they agreed that reducing oil production helps stabilize the market.
According to an official statement from the Kremlin:
- The Saudi crown prince expressed his gratitude to Putin for supporting the kingdom’s invitation to join the BRICS group.
- Putin informed the Saudi crown prince of the priorities of the Russian presidency of the BRICS countries in 2024.
- Satisfaction was expressed with the development of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
- A number of pressing issues related to the further deepening of cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, transport, logistics and investment were considered.
- It was agreed to continue bilateral contacts.
#Kremlin #Putin #phone #conversation #Saudi #Crown #Prince
Leave a Reply