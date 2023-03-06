Press Secretary Peskov announced measures to prevent a recurrence of events in the Bryansk region

After the attack of Ukrainian saboteurs on the Bryansk region, measures will be taken to prevent the recurrence of these events. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, his words are quoted by TASS.

An armed group of saboteurs entered the territory of the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk Region, on the morning of March 2. According to Alexander Bogomaz, border violators fired at a passenger car, killing a man who was driving. A ten-year-old boy was also wounded. The child was taken to the Bryansk Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery.