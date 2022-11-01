Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow will respond to the participation of London in the attack on Sevastopol

London’s participation in the attacks on the Sevastopol-based Black Sea Fleet and the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will not be left “just like that.” This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, his words are quoted by TASS.

The Kremlin promised that Moscow would think about retaliatory steps.

“There is evidence that Britain is involved in a sabotage, in Russian, a terrorist act, against vital energy infrastructure (…) Such actions cannot be left just like that. Of course, we will think about further steps, of course, it is impossible without this, ”said Dmitry Peskov.