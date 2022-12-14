On December 13, the State Kremlin Palace hosted the presentation of the annual educational Prize “Knowledge” – 2022, which was held for the second time this year. At the solemn ceremony organized by the Russian society “Knowledge”, 23 laureates were announced in 13 nominations. State and public figures, experts and representatives of business, science, culture, art and media took part in the award. In total, 6374 applications were submitted for the competition this year.

The solemn ceremony of the Knowledge Prize was opened with a video message from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Russian Knowledge Society. The head of state stressed that over the past year and a half of the “reset”, the activities of the Society have already qualitatively changed, reaching a fundamentally different, higher level.

“Digital solutions and modern approaches to working with youth are being introduced, the demand for online broadcasts, brightly presented video material, and lectures on a wide variety of topics is growing. Their release under the auspices of the Knowledge Society has already become a kind of quality mark. New promising projects and competitions are also being implemented, such as lecture tours, the League of Knowledge, the League of Lecturers. By the way, there are more than nine thousand lecturers in the Knowledge Society. Among them are our prominent scientists and leaders of leading companies, famous artists and athletes, those who have achieved heights in their field and can tell about their path to success,” noted Vladimir Putin.

The award in the main nomination – “For the overall contribution to education” – was presented by the First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko, emphasizing the importance of the activities of educators and mentors in the face of new challenges facing our country.

“This year, the number of applications submitted for the Prize has doubled, including from the regions of Donbass and Novorossiya that have recently joined Russia. The best of the best were here today in the Kremlin for the ceremony. Not all of them were able to receive the main Prize, but all received sincere words of gratitude, respect and recognition, because it is impossible not to admire these people. It is impossible not to be proud of these people. These are people who have devoted their lives to the transfer of knowledge and beliefs to the next generation of the inhabitants of our country. This is probably the most important thing for young people in our country to be open to new things, but to have the opportunity to rely on the knowledge created by previous generations,” Sergei Kiriyenko emphasized.

He also said that over a year and a half of the “reset” more than a million people have already participated in the lectures of the Russian Society “Knowledge”, more than a billion views have gained the educational content of the Society in social networks, on the Internet. “The lectures of the Knowledge Society are hundreds of thousands of minutes of meaningful educational content. It is very important that this is serious knowledge, not entertainment, but tens of millions of young citizens of our country watch these lectures, learn from experience,” Sergei Kiriyenko added.

The winners in the nomination “For the overall contribution to education” were: blogger and journalist Yuri Podolyaka, who actively develops educational activities in the field of military literacy and strategy, as well as the DOBRO.RF ecosystem, aimed at supporting volunteering and positive social activity in Russia. Prizes in the nomination were given to VK and Sberbank as educational companies of the year.

The best educator of the year in the special nomination “For the overall contribution to education according to the audience” was the creator of the largest in Russia scientific and educational historical project “Digital History” Yegor Yakovlev, he also received a prize in the nomination “For the contribution to education in the field of “History”” . The best educational project according to the people of Russia was the international festival of classical music “Cantata” from Kaliningrad. User online voting, in which everyone could take part, took place from November 10 to December 5 in community Russian society “Knowledge” VKontakte, almost 90 thousand people took part in it. The awards in the nomination were presented by the General Director of the Company Maxim Dreval.

“I would like to recall the phrase of Maxim Gorky. A century ago, he said that knowledge is the absolute value of our time. And I am convinced that this is true today. Today, when we are faced with unprecedented challenges, we see that knowledge and enlightenment actually guard and protect historical truth, strengthen and preserve our traditional spiritual and moral values ​​and form the foundation on which the future will be built and the opportunities that will be realized. open to our country. And the Knowledge Award is just designed to give an impetus to education, to show the whole country how significant educational activities are and how high the status of a lecturer is, Maxim Dreval emphasized.

Yuriy Podolyaka and the DOBROK.RF project were also recognized as the best in the nomination “For contribution to education in the field of “We are together””, which is awarded for educational activities in the field of charity, patriotism, environmental and moral education, as well as a healthy lifestyle. Prizes were presented to the winners by Senator Alexander Karelin and the head of the executive committee of the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF) Mikhail Kuznetsov.

President of the Foundation for the Study of Historical Perspective, Doctor of Historical Sciences Natalia Narochnitskaya presented awards in the nomination “For Contribution to Education in the Sphere of History” to Yegor Yakovlev and the team of the project for the restoration of one of the main memorials of the Donetsk People’s Republic “Saur-Mohyla”.

The Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov awarded Elena Grin, the creator of the all-Russian legal educational project “People’s Law”, in the nomination “For educational activities in universities and colleges”. In the nomination “For educational activities at school” the award was presented by the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov. Gennady Starunov, a teacher of the basics of safety and life at the Marshal V. I. Chuikov School, became the winner. The teacher could not receive the award in person due to his participation in a special military operation. The principal of the school, Alla Inglezi, received the prize for it. “It is very important that the Knowledge Society is developing. We have something to be proud of, we have something to tell, something to pass on to our children and schoolchildren. And today we see that every month there is more and more interest in general in knowledge, in science. I want to thank the lecturers of the Knowledge Society for their mission. At the same time, every teacher is an educator. The next year, declared by the President as the Year of the Teacher and Mentor, will strengthen the status of the teaching profession and increase its prestige,” — Sergey Kravtsov said.

The educational races for young cultural and art figures “Tavrida” were chosen as the best educational event, which became a unique cultural and educational platform for experts from various fields of culture, art and creative industries, as well as novice creators. The award was presented to the head of the Tavrida art cluster, Sergei Pershin, by Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov.

“In order to gain knowledge and continue to carry it to the audience, you need to be sure that this knowledge is honest. We live in a world of fakes, when you need to be able to distinguish the true from the untrue, stupidity from honest knowledge. I am for honest enlightenment, for our educators not only to bring knowledge to the masses, but also to be responsible for what they tell people. The educational activities of the Znanie society have been responsible for their projects for many years, and it is very pleasant that the Prize has such a nomination as the Best Educational Event, since it is the events that create many new ideas, thoughts and new projects,” said Anton Kobyakov.

In modern geopolitical conditions and in the implementation of the import substitution policy, the nomination “For contribution to education in the field of Science and Technology” deserved special attention. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov presented awards in this nomination to Roscosmos Media Special Correspondent Vladislav Mironov, who talks about the people who create the Russian space industry, as well as the National Technological Olympiad project, which helps schoolchildren find a job in the field of modern technologies and enter the university of your dreams.

The winners of the nomination “For Contribution to Education in the Sphere of New Horizons” were media manager, journalist and creator of the first media school in the liberated territories Alexander Malkevich and the innovative educational and tourist program for schoolchildren and youth “City of Discoveries”. Aleksey Komissarov, General Director of the ANO “Russia — the Land of Opportunities”, awarded and congratulated the participants on their victory. “I am glad that among the lecturers of the Knowledge Society and the winners of the Prize there are graduates of the projects of the presidential platform “Russia is a country of opportunities”. Thanks to those who have been sharing their knowledge for years, and to those who have recently joined this team. Thanks to all enlighteners! – said Alexey Komissarov.

Russian actor, film director and producer Fyodor Bondarchuk presented an award to Mikhail Tukmachev, Deputy General Director for Producing REN TV, for the film Donbass: Revival, which won in the Best Educational Film nomination. The film, shot by the unique Donetsk-Moscow creative team of the REN TV channel, tells about the human feat of the inhabitants of Donbass and is aimed at fostering patriotism, love for one’s country, and pride in one’s people.

Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov congratulated Alexander Galushka, Deputy Secretary of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, on his victory in the nomination “For Contribution to Education in the Sphere of Economics and Business”. In the same nomination, the first international communication project for the promotion of exports, business and national culture “Made in Russia”, which is being implemented with the support of the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Export Center, was announced as the best educational project. The award was presented by Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

“The best educational book” was the book “Mathematics with Petr Zemskov”, created by a mathematics teacher and a popular blogger from Chelyabinsk Petr Zemskov. The award was presented to him by the President of the Eksmo-AST publishing group Oleg Novikov.

The winner in the nomination “For contribution to education “Culture and Art” in the category “best educational project” was the national open championship of creative competencies ArtMasters, whose mission is to search for and select talented specialists from all over the country, as well as their support and integration into existing creative projects. industries. The winner in the nomination as the best educator was also the rector of the Theater Institute. Boris Shchukin, theater actor. Vakhtangov, People’s Artist of Russia Yevgeny Knyazev. The awards were presented to the winners by the founder and director of the Multimedia Art Museum (MAMM), Honored Art Worker Olga Sviblova.

In total, 6347 applications were submitted for the Prize from 86 regions of Russia, including the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. The top 10 regions by the number of applications included Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar Territory, Sverdlovsk Region, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Novosibirsk Region, Rostov Region, LPR, Stavropol Territory. The most popular were the nominations “For contribution to education in the field of Culture and Art”, “For contribution to education in the field of Science and Technology” and “For contribution to education in the field of “We are together”.

The Knowledge Award 2022 is supported by the Roscongress Foundation.