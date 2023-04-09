The approaches to ensuring the security of Russia and Belarus have become outdated in the light of the changed conditions and new threats, therefore it was decided to prepare the Security Concept of the Union State. This was announced on April 9 by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 1” in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“Right now it has become clear that the old contours of the security concept are no longer valid, they are already outdated, because the environment has changed beyond recognition, new threats have arisen,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that previously veiled threats “are sticking out forward, all masks have been torn off.” Russia and Belarus need to appropriately position their attitude towards everything that is happening.

Earlier, on April 7, he noted that the preparation of the security concept for Russia and Belarus takes time, but they will try to prepare it as soon as possible.

A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the issue of starting the preparation of the concept of the security of the Union State significant against the backdrop of growing tensions on the external borders. In his opinion, the Russian Federation and Belarus were able to achieve a lot in the field of integration.

He stressed that Moscow and Minsk plan to expand cooperation in the field of defense and security, as well as in the military-technical sphere.