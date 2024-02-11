The goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson was to make the Russian leader heard in the world, and it was accomplished. Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov spoke about this on February 11 in an interview with the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin,” a fragment of which was published by journalist Pavel Zarubin in his Telegram channel.

“The numbers we see now are the first viewing figures [интервью], exceed the ratings of the world's top-rated broadcasters. Significantly exceed. Thus, the main task is for Putin to be heard and seen – it seems to me that it has been quite successfully achieved,” Peskov noted.

In his assessment, the interview sent a message to international audiences, including in the United States and Europe, that not everyone wants to hear. At the same time, the United States does not want the worldview of the Russian President to become accessible to ordinary citizens, but this is still happening, added the Russian leader’s press secretary.

