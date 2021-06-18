Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov named three reasons for the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. His words convey RIA News…

A Kremlin spokesman agreed with the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, who linked the increase in the incidence of coronavirus with the “nihilism” of Russians regarding protective measures.

“Total nihilism, a low level of vaccination, and, in addition, the insidiousness of the infection itself must also not be forgotten,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Previously, Peskov confirmed that there were no plans for universal vaccination. He recalled that vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia is mandatory only for certain categories of citizens. According to Peskov, given the rate of spread of the infection, this is quite justified.

Over the past day, 17,262 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Russia. The total number of infected has reached 5,281,309.