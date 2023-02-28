“The collective attitude of the West” led by the United States needs to change towards Moscow, Peskov told Izvestia daily in an interview.

“The security of one country cannot be guaranteed at the expense of the security of another,” Peskov said“.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West about the war in Ukraine and announced Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the recent START treaty after accusing the West of direct involvement in attempts to strike its strategic air bases..