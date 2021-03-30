Russia has excellent relations with the CIS republics. This was announced on March 30 by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, speaking about those countries with which Russia is friends.

Peskov noted that Russia maintains good relations with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as with Belarus and the Soviet Union space, with the exception of Georgia, Ukraine and the Baltic countries.

“These are Latin American countries showing great interest in building relations with Russia. These are a number of European countries. Yes, things are not going well with Brussels, but on a bilateral basis the dialogue with the EU member states continues. These are African states. They are very interested in the development of relations, which was demonstrated by the recent Russia-Africa summit, “Peskov is quoted as saying. “Arguments and Facts”…

Peskov noted that contacts also continue between Russia and Moldova, despite the fact that the country’s new president, Maia Sandu, is less committed to the ideas of developing Russian-Moldovan relations.

“We have very close ties with Moldova. Supporters of good relations with the Russian Federation have a majority in parliament there. And, although President Sandu declares a multi-directional approach with an emphasis on European integration, even she does not refuse a dialogue with Russia, ”Peskov added.

China, India and Asian countries were also named among Russia’s friends.

Earlier that day, speaking about the difficult relationship between Russia and the United States, Peskov noted that Moscow will not allow Washington to speak from a position of strength. At the same time, the press secretary stressed that Russia does not want to let relations with the United States “go downhill”, but will try to revive them.

A day earlier, Peskov said that Russia would build a political course in relations with the United States after the completion of an audit of the actions of the new American administration. According to him, as soon as the Russian leader receives all the necessary information, he will make a decision on which line of conduct Moscow will adhere to.