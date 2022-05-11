The deputy head of the Russian administration in Kherson, Kirill Strimosov, told reporters that there are no plans to create a “Kherson People’s Republic” along the lines of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in Ukraine, but he indicated that there are plans to demand Putin’s annexation.

“Kherson is Russia,” RIA Novosti news agency quoted Strimosov as saying, noting that “there will be no (Kherson People’s Republic) on the territory of the Kherson region, and no referendums will be held. Rather, the decision will be based on the appeal of the Kherson regional leadership to the president. There will be a request for the territory to be included in an appropriate area of ​​the Russian Federation.”

Observers say that the control of the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine and much of the surrounding area early in the war, was Russia’s most important gain in the war.

Ukrainian officials expected that Russia would plan to hold a referendum in the region to declare its independence, as it did in Donetsk and Lugansk regions in 2014.

The Kremlin said it was up to the residents of the Kherson region to decide whether they wanted to join Russia or not.

Moscow recognized the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk two days before the military operation in Ukraine, and used this as an excuse to send troops to its ex-Soviet neighbour.