“The time will come to celebrate Victory Day in Mariupol,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a Friday briefing, when asked about plans for May 9 in the territories recently captured by Russian-backed forces.

“There will be Russians, of course, a large number of Russians on the ninth of May in Mariupol… But as for an official delegation going to the city, I am not aware of that,” he added.

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian intelligence accused Russia of preparing to hold a military parade in the city of Mariupol, which Moscow declared its control over, with the exception of an enclave of the Ukrainian resistance in the Azovstal steel plant.

On the other hand, Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Victory Day on the ninth of May, and will attend the military parade, noting that he will deliver a speech on this occasion.

“On the ninth day, Putin will participate in a military parade and will deliver his speech at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and according to tradition, at the end of the parade, the chief of state will lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Peskov said.

May 9 is a very important day in Russia, which holds a huge military parade every year on Red Square in Moscow, to commemorate the “Great Patriotic War” against Nazi Germany.

It is noteworthy that the Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that Russian forces are fighting “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine.