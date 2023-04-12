The Kremlin said today, Wednesday, that the Black Sea grain initiative cannot “stand on one foot,” and that the prospects for the initiative are not great, as pledges to remove obstacles to Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports have not been fulfilled.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that “prospects are not good” for the extension of the “grain corridor in the Black Sea” agreement, according to the Russian news agency “Interfax” on Wednesday.
“We know that representatives of the United Nations are making some efforts, but they have not succeeded,” Peskov told reporters, referring to a parallel agreement on Russian agricultural trade, according to Bloomberg news agency today, Wednesday.
It is noteworthy that Russia stated that it would withdraw from the grain agreement, if the relevant issues were not settled within 60 days, and Ukraine confirmed again last month that the agreement was extended for a period of 120 days, amid uncertainty related to the duration of the agreement.
#Kremlin #issues #comment #grain #deal
Leave a Reply