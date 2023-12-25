Since last December 6, almost three weeks ago, the main opponent of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, according to his entourage and lawyers, was missing. He disappeared from the prison where he was confined in Melekhovo, in the Vladimir region near Moscow, and it was not officially said where he was transferred, causing concern about his physical integrity and state of health even at the UN. The United States and other Western countries condemned this situation.

Until, this Monday, the spokesperson for the prominent Russian dissident, Kira Yarmish, wrote on Twitter that “we have found Navalni. He is located in Penitentiary Colony number 3, in the village of Jarp, in the Yamalo-Nenetsky Autonomous Okrug. Today his lawyer saw him. “Alexei is fine.” The town of Jarp is 60 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, and northwest of the city of Salekhard, sadly famous in Stalin's time for being the gateway to the GULAG (prisoner camps) in the area. From there the train called “the road of death” started to the city of Nadim.

In Russia there are thirty special regime prisons where people sentenced to life imprisonment or especially dangerous repeat offenders serve their sentences. In these centers, prisoners are subject to strict control. Outside the cell they must move in a “swan” position, with the trunk bent forward and the hands behind the back and raised upward, resembling the wings of the bird. Correspondence and visits are significantly limited.

In Jarp, whose population is about 5,000 inhabitants, there are two “severe regime” colonies, one of them, number 3, called “polar wolf”, is where, according to Yarmish, Navalni has been imprisoned. A railway line passing through Vorkuta connects Jarp with Moscow. One of the co-owners of the YUKOS oil company, Platon Lébedev, as well as the Ukrainian director and activist Oleg Sentsov, were held there.

In the same town there is another prison called “polar owl” for prisoners with life sentences. Throughout the region, in addition to the intense cold, at this time the sun does not rise all day, it is what is known as the “polar night” of winter. On December 15, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) officially reported for the first time that Navalny was no longer in the Vladimir region, having been sent to another prison.

long transfer



This long transfer and alleged “technical failures” with the electronic equipment prevented him from taking part electronically in the judicial hearings related to his complaint for mistreatment. The judges have suspended the hearings until January, until it is clarified with certainty where Navalni is. At the moment, there is no official confirmation of his arrival at the new prison.

Iván Zhdanov, collaborator of the Russian opposition and current director of the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK in its Russian acronym), maintains that “the conditions there are harsh. It is a special prison regime in a remote environment, permanently frozen and difficult to access” (permafrost). In his words, “from the beginning, it was clear that the authorities wanted to isolate Alexei, especially before the start of the electoral campaign” for the presidential elections next March. «His location was hidden, all information about him was completely blocked. Even today, the Supreme Court says that it does not know where he is,” Zhdanov said in statements to the media. He considers that “Alexei's situation is a clear example of how the system treats political prisoners, trying to isolate and repress them.”

Last August, the Moscow City Court found Navalny, 47, guilty of creating an extremist group, inciting and financing extremism, and sentenced him to 19 years in prison under a harsh regime, a sentence that He united others already failed against him. In March 2022 he was sentenced for “fraud and contempt” to a sentence of 9 years in prison and a fine of 1.2 million rubles, then about 20,000 euros).

Previously, in 2014, Navalny and his brother were found guilty of “fraud and money laundering” in a case related to the French firm Yves Rocher. They were sentenced to three and a half years in prison. That sentence was suspended, but in February 2021 a Moscow court decided to lift the suspension and send Navalni to prison, who has always declared himself innocent and assured that the judicial actions against him are “rigged” because the true motivation is policy.

Navalny, in addition to the 19-year sentence in August, for “extremism”, has other pending cases, the last for “vandalism”, which could further increase the period of stay in prison. At the end of November, the Russian Investigative Committee opened this new criminal case for “hooliganism motivated by political hatred.” The opposition leader maintains that an accusation against him for “terrorism” is also being prepared. After recovering in Germany from the poisoning suffered in August 2020 in Omsk (Siberia), Navalny returned to Moscow on January 17, 2021 and was arrested as soon as he set foot at the airport. Since then he has not set foot on the street.