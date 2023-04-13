Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Russian Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny at a hearing in 2021. He is currently in prison in Russia. © Uncredited/dpa

According to his lawyer, Alexej Navalny is again seriously ill. It is therefore an unclear condition that no one treats.

Kovrov – Alexej Navalny is apparently seriously ill again. According to his lawyer, the in Russia jailed Kremlin critic in poor health and has lost more than eight pounds in just two weeks. An ambulance was called to his cell a few days ago because his stomach condition had gotten worse, the lawyer said on twitter. The situation is extremely serious: Navalny suffers from “an unknown disease that nobody treats”.

Kobsev also complained that the prison administration refused to accept the medicines given to him. Medications sent by Navalny’s mother would simply be “sent back to her”. But Kobsev went one step further. The lawyer believes it is quite possible that the authorities in Russia wanted to specifically weaken Navalny and make him ill – “not suddenly, but gradually”.

Lawyer accuses: Navalny should be made ill in a targeted manner

“That may sound like nonsense and paranoia to others, but not to Navalny after Novichok,” Kobsev said. Navalny, who survived an assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok in 2020, makes the Russian president Wladimir Putin responsible for the attempt on his life at the time. He therefore demands toxicological and radiological examinations of his client.

In early 2023, Navalny said he had flu symptoms and lacked adequate access to medical care. His team then expressed fears that the Kremlin was trying to slowly kill Navalny.

Sick Navalny again transferred to solitary cell

Despite all the complaints, Navalny has now been transferred to a solitary cell again. On Friday he first came out of solitary confinement and on Monday (April 10) was admitted there for a further 15 days, Navalnys said Telegram channel. He was also confronted with further harassment. Navalny has been threatened with complete isolation for a long time.

The 46-year-old sees his new solitary confinement as punishment for investigating corruption in the prison authorities. The Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), managed by Navalny, had previously published an article about the overpriced purchase of food in Russian prisons.

From prison, Navalny often oversaw the Russian offensive in the Ukraine criticized and called on the Russian population to protest against the government. (cs/dpa/afp)