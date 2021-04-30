No decisions were made to shorten the New Year holidays due to the extension of the May holidays, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, on April 30.

When asked if we should expect a reduction in weekends in January 2022 due to the extension of the weekend in May this year, Peskov replied that he did not have such information.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman clarified that the number of days off in May was increased “not for the sake of walking,” but in connection with the recommendations of epidemiologists due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

These days, Peskov pointed out, are hardly “subject to any further compensation.” “No decisions have been made on this score,” he added, noting that he did not know that in any regions of the country the days of May 4-7 were declared working days, despite the presidential decree.

On the eve it became known that almost half of the surveyed companies will work in the period from 4 to 7 May.

According to a survey by the Superjob job search service, this was reported by about 48% of surveyed employers, Gazeta.ru reports.

Banks and manufacturing companies, where the workflow is continuous, took this decision more than others.

The proposal to extend the May holidays at the expense of the days between them to Russian President Vladimir Putin was voiced by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. The head of state supported the idea and on April 23 signed a decree according to which the days from 1 to 10 May will be non-working days.

The authorities of a number of regions of the country decided to extend the weekend for one more day, until May 11 inclusive. This is due to the fact that on this day Radonitsa is celebrated – the day of remembrance of the dead. In particular, the authorities of the Saratov region, Krasnodar Territory, Adygea announced a day off on May 11.

The official representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vuinovich urged Russians to take a more responsible attitude to their health during the May holidays, put on masks, ventilate the premises and remember about hand hygiene, as well as avoid mass events.

In connection with the long weekend in the capital’s shopping centers and stores, security measures against the spread of coronavirus will be strengthened, reports Gazeta.ru…