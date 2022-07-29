“Of course, we stand together and respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, warning against “any action that could inflame the situation.”

Peskov was responding to a question about the warning issued by Xi during a call with Joe Biden about Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Beijing has been threatening for days with “consequences” if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi implements her program to visit the island.

Although a number of US officials visit Taiwan frequently, Beijing considers the visit of Pelosi, one of the most senior figures in the United States, a major provocation.

Despite this tension, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden agreed Thursday on the principle of a meeting between them that would set a precedent if it happened.

US officials said that the call between Biden and Xi dealt with broad topics, including the Russian operation in Ukraine.

US officials see the exchange, in essence, as another opportunity to manage competition between the world’s two largest economies, especially as their relations are unstable due to tension over democratically governed Taiwan, which Xi has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing has issued mounting warnings about the fallout if Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan occurs, a move that would be a major, if not unprecedented, display of US support for the island, which it says faces growing Chinese military and economic threats.

Washington does not have official relations with Taiwan and follows a “one China” policy, which recognizes Beijing, not Taipei diplomatically.

But it is obligated by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself, and pressure has grown in Congress for more visible support.