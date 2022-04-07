The Kremlin described the US decision as “part of Western anger against Russia.”

“Of course, we consider these sanctions in themselves an extension of a very frantic attitude regarding the imposition of restrictions. In any case, the ongoing approach to imposing restrictions on family members speaks for itself,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that the Kremlin does not understand why Putin’s daughters were targeted, explaining: “This is something that is difficult to understand and explain. Unfortunately, this is the type of opponents we have to deal with,” according to “Reuters”.

Targeting my daughter, Putin

Washington imposed new sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting Russia’s banks and elites, which included Putin’s daughters Katrina and Maria, whom US officials believe are hiding their father’s fortune.

According to the details contained in the decision regarding the announced US sanctions package, Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova is a technology executive, and her work contributes to supporting the Russian government and the country’s defense industry.

The United States has indicated that his other daughter, Maria Vorontsova, is leading government-funded programs and has received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for gene research that Putin personally supervises.

Who are the two daughters of Putin?

Putin has always been cautious when it comes to questions about his family. In 2015, during one of his press conferences, he dodged questions about the identity of his two daughters.

At the time, Putin said: “My daughters live in Russia and study only in Russia, and I am proud of them. They speak 3 European languages ​​fluently,” adding: “I do not talk about my family with anyone. Everyone has the right to his own destiny and live his life with dignity.”

Putin’s two daughters are from his ex-wife Lyudmila, whom he married in 1983 when she was a flight attendant and was a KGB officer, and their marriage lasted 30 years, extending to Putin’s rapid rise to the top of the Russian political system.

In 2013, the couple announced their consensual separation, and Putin said, “It was a joint decision. We hardly see each other, each of us has our own life,” while Lyudmila said of Putin that he was “totally immersed in work.”

As for his eldest daughter, Maria, who was born in 1985, she studied biology at St. Petersburg University and medicine at Moscow State University.

Maria is currently an academic and an endocrinologist, co-author of a book on stunting in children, and listed as a researcher at the Endocrine Research Center in Moscow.

Maria is also a businesswoman, and she was previously married to Dutch businessman Jorit Vassen, who once worked for the Russian state energy giant Gazprom.

Katrina rose to prominence due to her talents as a rock and roll dancer, and she and her partner ranked fifth in an international competition in 2013.

In the same year, she married Kirill Shamalov, the son of an old friend of Putin, and their wedding took place at an exclusive ski resort near St Petersburg, where workers said the couple arrived on a sleigh pulled by three white horses.

Shamalov was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 for his role in the Russian energy sector, and the US Treasury said his “wealth improved significantly after marriage,” but the couple have since separated.

Katrina now works in academia and business, according to Western media reports.

She appeared briefly in Russian state media in 2018 to talk about neurotechnology, and also at a business forum in 2021, and her relationship with Putin was not mentioned in either case.