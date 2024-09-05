Peskov stated that the issue of new mobilization in Russia is not being discussed

The issue of holding a new mobilization in Russia is not being discussed. This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, he is quoted by TASS.

“There are no such discussions underway,” the head of state’s press secretary said in response to a question from agency journalists.

Earlier, member of the State Duma Defense Committee Viktor Zavarzin stated that the lower house of parliament is not considering the issue of declaring mobilization against the backdrop of the events in the Kursk region. The Russian group in the special operation zone numbers “about 700 thousand” people. This number of soldiers is sufficient to carry out current tasks, he assured.

On September 21, 2022, Russia announced a partial mobilization. During it, over 300 thousand Russians were called up. On October 28 of the same year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on its completion and the fulfillment of all assigned tasks. Putin subsequently assured that there would be no second wave of mobilization, since there was no need for it.