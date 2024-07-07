Ushakov found it difficult to name a timeframe for restoring relations between Russia and Europe

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov found it difficult to answer a question about restoring relations between Russia and Europe. The Kremlin representative’s statement was published by journalist Pavel Zarubin in Telegram.

“It’s hard to say, I don’t have enough imagination,” Ushakov told Zarubin, who asked about the time frame for returning relations with Europe to the level before the start of the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine.

Earlier, a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, took place in Moscow. According to the Russian leader, “a thorough, direct and honest exchange of views took place on the current international agenda, including the Ukrainian crisis.” The politicians discussed possible ways to resolve the conflict.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Orban’s visit to Russia, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called her Hungarian counterpart a troublemaker. In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev considered such a reaction by Western politicians an indication that the European Union and the United States need war, not peace.