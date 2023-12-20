Peskov: Putin hardly regrets pardoning Khodorkovsky in 2013

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov revealed the attitude of Head of State Vladimir Putin to the pardon of businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky (entered into the register of foreign agents).

According to the president's press secretary, Putin pardoned Khodorkovsky based on humanistic considerations and is unlikely to regret his decision.

I don't think. Then there were certain assurances from Mr. Khodorkovsky, a request. And indeed the president, based on humane, humane considerations, made such a decision Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

At the same time, the businessman’s assurances in connection with his petition for pardon “remained on paper,” Peskov emphasized, noting that this quite eloquently characterizes the “mentioned citizen.”

Photo: Viktor Chernov / Globallookpress.com

Khodorkovsky was pardoned ten years ago

Putin signed a decree pardoning Khodorkovsky on December 20, 2013. The businessman spent ten years in prison in connection with the Yukos company, which was subsequently liquidated. Soon after this, he left Russia and received a residence permit in Switzerland.

Subsequently, the Russian leader said that Khodorkovsky himself asked for a pardon. In the letter, the businessman indirectly admitted guilt and asked to be released due to his mother’s illness.

In a letter to me, he indirectly admitted his guilt and asked to be released early because his mother was ill. And I went for it, pardoned him so that he could communicate with his mother Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Photo: Konstantin Kokoshkin / Globallookpress.com

Life after pardon

In 2015, Khodorkovsky was accused of organizing murder and assassination attempts. The businessman denies any involvement in this.

In the summer of 2019, as part of the third Yukos case, an investigation began into the theft of company shares during the privatization and legalization of stolen property and money received from the sale. In February 2020, the Court of Appeal of The Hague ordered Russia to pay about $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders, upholding the arbitration decision of June 18, 2014.

In May 2022, the Russian Ministry of Justice added Khodorkovsky to the list of individuals performing the functions of a foreign agent. It was noted that the businessman was included in the list for “carrying out political activities,” while Ukraine was named as the foreign source.