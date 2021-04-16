Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, April 16, that the decision on the participation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the US-sponsored climate summit has not yet been made.

“There is still no solution, the issue is still being studied, we will inform you as soon as there is a final understanding,” he told reporters.

On April 2, Putin received an invitation from Biden to the online climate summit. The talks are scheduled for April 22-23.

It is expected that 40 heads of state will discuss global environmental issues, as well as a joint fight against climate change.

At the end of March, Peskov recalled that Russia is a party to the Paris Convention on Combating Climate Change. He added that the country “takes a very responsible, consistent position” on climate issues.

The Paris Climate Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015. It suggests that specific measures to combat climate change should be aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The document also regulates methods that are aimed at reducing the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.