Peskov: Victory in France for supporters of restoring relations with Russia would be better

It would be better for Russia if the forces that support efforts to restore bilateral relations won the parliamentary elections in France, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports RIA News.

However, the politician responded that Moscow does not yet see such political forces in France.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the Russian leadership will be watching the process of forming the French government with great interest. “It is obvious that there is a certain drift in the preferences of French voters, a drift that is truly unpredictable,” he specified.

He also emphasized the importance of France on the European continent and assured that everything that happens there is “not without interest” for Russia.