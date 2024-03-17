Peskov: the country of Putin’s first foreign visit after the elections has already been determined

The country of the first foreign visit of Russian presidential candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin after the elections has been determined. This was announced by Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News.

He clarified that the trip has not yet been announced, it will be announced later. “We will inform you about the visit in a timely manner. He is famous,” Peskov said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named March 31 as the expected date for the visit of his Russian counterpart. He expressed hope that Putin will come to Turkey after the Russian presidential elections. The politician emphasized that Ankara continues dialogue with its neighbors in the Black Sea.

After this, Peskov noted that there are no clear dates for Putin’s visit to Turkey yet; they will be promptly agreed upon through diplomatic channels. “We are also looking forward to this visit – it is important,” he added.