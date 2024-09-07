Peskov: Russia has enough strength and resources to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov answered a question about the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Peskov stated that Russia is capable of pushing the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region, as well as protecting Belgorod from the Ukrainian military. “Yes,” the Kremlin representative answered the corresponding question.

On September 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the “bandits who got into (…) the Kursk region” would be dealt with. At the same time, the head of state recalled that Moscow had never refused to negotiate peace with Kiev.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements.