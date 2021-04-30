The Kremlin expects to stop the drop in incomes of Russians within a year, reports RIA News… According to the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, the decline has already been minimized. He pointed out that in other countries the situation is much worse.

Related materials Soviet approach Food ration cards helped people in the USSR survive. Can they be introduced in Russia and is it necessary? Worth its weight in gold How much do groceries actually cost in supermarkets in Russia, Europe and the rest of the world? Study

“All countries are now experiencing the consequences of the pandemic crisis, the consequences that are associated with the crisis in the economy. Naturally, we cannot be free, unfortunately, from these negative consequences, ”said Peskov. “We still hope that this decline will be able to stop during this year,” he concluded.

Earlier in April, Rosstat published data on the real disposable income of Russians for the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the same period last year, they fell by 3.6 percent, and compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 – by 26.7 percent.

On the other hand, Americans are less likely to complain about low incomes and have a better life. A Gallup poll found that 57 percent of US residents describe their current financial situation as excellent or good. A year ago, only 49 percent of Americans thought so. In addition, 52 percent of the respondents said that their well-being is constantly growing, this indicator for the country equaled the level of 2019.