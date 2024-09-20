Peskov called the situation in the Kursk region under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a state of emergency

The situation in the areas of the Kursk region that are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is extraordinary, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov. He is quoted by TASS.

“The situation, of course, in those areas that are under the control of Ukrainian militants is extraordinary. This situation will be promptly corrected,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also assured that control over the entire territory of the Kursk region, where battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been going on since early August, will be restored. According to him, he has no doubts about the outcome of the military actions in the border area.

Ukrainian troops invaded the Kursk region in August, and a federal state of emergency and counter-terrorism operation were declared in the region. On September 11, the Russian army launched a counteroffensive. President Vladimir Putin called the expulsion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region a sacred duty of the Russian military.