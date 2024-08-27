Peskov said that Russia is ready to provide assistance to the arrested Pavel Durov

The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, announced his readiness to provide assistance to the Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France. His words are reported by TASS.

“Considering his Russian citizenship, we are ready to provide all necessary assistance and support, but the situation is complicated by the fact that he is also a French citizen,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also expressed hope that Durov can organize his own defense.

At the same time, the press secretary called the accusations brought against Durov serious. According to him, they require convincing evidence. If the French side does not provide it, then we may talk about restricting freedom of communication and intimidating Durov. “What will be evident is precisely the policy, the existence of which was denied yesterday in this story by Mr. [президент Франции Эммануэль] “Macron,” he concluded.

On August 27, the Paris prosecutor’s office revealed new details about Durov’s detention. It was reported that he would remain under arrest for another 48 hours.

On August 26, Macron commented on the detention of the Russian media manager. He said that his arrest was not a political decision. According to him, the decision on Durov’s fate will be left to “the law and the judges.”

Durov was detained at the Paris airport on August 24. According to the French investigation, he is an accomplice to illegal actions carried out via Telegram. In France, he faces up to 20 years in prison.