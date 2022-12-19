Peskov forwarded to the Ministry of Defense the question of changes in the terms of military service

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov forwarded to the Ministry of Defense questions about the allegedly upcoming changes in the terms of military service in the army. This is reported TASS.

Earlier, the military commissar of the Dmitrovsky urban district of the Moscow region, Lieutenant Colonel Mikhail Fotin, announced that in 2023 Russia allegedly plans to increase the term of military service in the army. Later, the video with his words was deleted.