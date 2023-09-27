Peskov redirected the Ministry of Defense question about those killed during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov forwarded the Ministry of Defense question about those killed in the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in Sevastopol. Writes about this TASS.

As the agency clarifies, it was announced in Ukraine that one of the Russian commanders was allegedly killed in a missile attack. The Kremlin representative recalled that Kyiv made similar statements regarding the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, who turned out to be alive and took part in a meeting of the Ministry of Defense the day before.

Earlier, Sokolov, whose liquidation was announced by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also gave an interview in which he stated that the Black Sea Fleet continues to successfully fulfill its tasks.

On the afternoon of September 22, Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The shock wave broke glass in a dozen residential buildings. According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles over the city. As a result of the attack, a fire started in the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building. One of the servicemen was declared missing.