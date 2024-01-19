There are no mass riots in Bashkiria. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, who for the first time commented on the clashes between residents of the region and security forces. The Kremlin representative is quoted TASS.

Previously, the Bashkir police opened criminal cases of mass unrest due to the events in the city of Baymak.

“I would not agree with the wording ‘mass riots and mass protests’,” Peskov said. In his opinion, we are talking about “individual manifestations” that fall within the competence of local authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The unrest in Baymak began after a court verdict against one of the local residents. The joint press service of the regional courts told Lenta.ru that nine riot participants were sentenced to arrest for a period of eight to 15 days. The head of the region, Radiy Khabirov, said that the authorities of Bashkiria and himself were partly to blame for what happened.